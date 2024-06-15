Galamsey: Akufo-Addo should have sanctioned W/R Minister for Amenfi East NPP PC’s comment – Gyampo

Politics of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Professor Gyampo has criticized President Akufo-Addo for not taking action against Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, over his involvement in a controversial video.



The video showed Ernest Frimpong, NPP's Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East, urging illegal miners to attack military personnel who try to stop them.



Frimpong was arrested and granted bail, but Prof Gyampo believes the Regional Minister should also face sanctions for his presence and inaction during the incident.



He stated that if he were President, he would have taken action against the Minister.