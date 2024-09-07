Galamsey: Akyem Anyinasi issues ‘shoot-and-kill’ order to youth

Regional News of Saturday, 7 September 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chief of Anyinasin, Osaberima Atta Appeakrong Agyei II, has taken a strong stance against illegal mining, known as galamsey, in his community.



He has warned that those involved must cease their activities immediately or face severe consequences, including a "shoot-and-kill" policy.



This declaration follows his recent order to burn excavators and mining equipment used by illegal miners.



The chief, also a police officer, stated that the focus will no longer be on destroying machinery but on preventing further illegal mining in Anyinasin and its surroundings.