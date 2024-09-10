Galamsey: Ban mining entirely – Nyaho-Tamakloe

General News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for a total ban on all mining activities to combat illegal small-scale mining (galamsey), which he says is gradually destroying the country.



Speaking on TV3’s Ghana Tonight, he warned that continued mining would completely devastate Ghana.



Meanwhile, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) also called for an immediate ban on both illegal mining and mining in forest reserves, citing the severe environmental and economic damage.