Galamsey: I believe Akufo-Addo and his government have let the nation down – Kojo Yankah

General News of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: 3news

Kojo Yankah, founder of the Pan African Heritage Museum, has criticized President Akufo Addo and his government for failing to address the illegal small-scale mining (Galamsey) crisis effectively.



Yankah questioned why the inter-ministerial committee on Galamsey did not involve the National House of Chiefs or NGOs and why bipartisan town hall meetings were not held to gain broader support.



He expressed frustration over the government's inability to control the crisis, which he believes has harmed Ghana's environment and resources.



Yankah called for a comprehensive report on Galamsey and for all governments to be held accountable for their promises and actions.