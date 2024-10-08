Galamsey Menace: State of emergency necessary, lives at risks – Ken Ashigbey

General News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, Convenor of the Media Coalition Against Galamsey, has called for a State of Emergency to address the rising risks posed by illegal mining (galamsey) activities.



In a panel discussion on TV3, he likened the situation to the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing that just as a lockdown was necessary to protect lives during that crisis, similar action is needed now due to the pollution of water bodies and increasing health issues.



He urged unity in the fight against galamsey, stating that the coalition will not allow any political party to exploit this issue for their gain.