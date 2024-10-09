Galamsey: No sane govt will declare a state of emergency two months to an election – Awal Mohammed

Politics of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: 3news

Awal Mohammed, a member of the New Patriotic Party’s communications team, argued against declaring a state of emergency to address illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) just two months before elections.



He stated that no rational government would take such drastic measures.



Meanwhile, Organised Labour has confirmed plans to strike on October 10 if the government does not implement a ban on illegal mining.



Despite a recent meeting with President Akufo-Addo, Labour leaders insist that government proposals are insufficient.



The government expressed surprise at the strike decision, stating they are committed to finding solutions through ongoing dialogue.