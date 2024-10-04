Galamsey: President Akufo-Addo 'revokes' Forest Mining Law - Reports

Politics of Friday, 4 October 2024

The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reportedly made an informal commitment to revoke Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462, which allows mining in forest reserves.



This move follows increasing pressure from Organised Labour and environmental advocates who have long called for stricter measures to protect natural resources.



The unofficial decision,



yet to be formalized, emerged during a closed-door meeting held on Thursday, October 3, with the leadership of the Ghana Federation of Labour.



According to Kenneth Koomson, Deputy Secretary-General of the Federation, the government assured Labour leaders that L.I. 2462, the revoke would be honored once Parliament reconvenes.



“The substance of this meeting is for the government to respond to the demands that Organised Labour has made with respect to the galamsey issue and how our forest reserves are being depleted. Government agreed to respond officially to the demands that we have made. In fact, the government agreed that the L.I. 2462 was going to be revoked,” Koomson stated, according to myjoyonline.com reports.



He emphasized that Organised Labour is awaiting an official written document from the government before considering any change in its stance. Without formal confirmation, the unions plan to go ahead with their nationwide strike on October 10.



“When we receive the response, we will call an Organised Labour meeting, table the response of government, and discuss it thoroughly. Once that has been discussed, we will issue our response to the government—this is our position,” Koomson reiterated.



Labour unions have expressed frustration over what they perceive as the ruling government inadequate response to illegal mining activities, which have caused significant damage to the forests and water bodies.



They view the revocation of L.I. 2462 as just one step in a broader campaign needed to address the galamsey crisis.



In response, President Akufo-Addo reportedly appealed to them to reconsider their planned strike, assuring them of his commitment to taking additional measures to combat the environmental destruction caused by illegal mining.



The union representatives are unwavering in their stance, emphasizing the need for tangible actions to support verbal promises.



“Government agreed that the L.I. 2462 was going to be revoked. Parliament, when it reconvenes, will take steps to ensure that the L.I. 2462, which is one of the demands, is revoked,” Koomson reaffirmed.



As the unions hold firm to their October 10 deadline, the government is under pressure to formalize its commitment and avert a nationwide strike that could disrupt various sectors of the economy.



Meanwhile, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has announced that the House will reconvene on October 15 at the Accra International Conference Centre, potentially setting the stage for a formal resolution to this critical issue.