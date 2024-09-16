You are here: HomeNews2024 09 16Article 1982150

Source: 3news

Galamsey: Repeal L.I that allows for prospecting; stop issuing new mining licenses – Buaben Asamoa

Buaben Asamoa urged for a halt in issuing mining licenses

Former Adentan MP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has called for the repeal of the Legislative Instrument (LI 2462), which allows mining in forest reserves, to address illegal small-scale mining in Ghana.

He criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo's newly formed ministerial committee, led by National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah, as ineffective, arguing that it won't achieve significant results.

Instead, Buaben Asamoa urged for a halt in issuing mining licenses and stopping excavators from entering forest areas.

He emphasized that stronger, pragmatic steps are needed to tackle the illegal mining crisis.

