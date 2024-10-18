You are here: HomeNews2024 10 18Article 1995308

myxyzonline.com

Galamsey: Sam Pyne, other NPP appointees destroying Ghana’s forest reserves – Small Scale Miners Assoc.











The Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana has accused the Chief Executive of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne, of engaging in illegal mining (galamsey) in forest reserves.

According to Michael Kwadwo Peprah, President of the Association, instead of supporting legal miners, the government's taskforce targets licensed small-scale miners while shielding powerful individuals involved in galamsey, such as Pyne, whose company allegedly mines in the Numeriso forest area.

Recent investigations also suggest Pyne’s company sought a mining lease in the Oda River Forest Reserve, though he denies illegal activities but admits owning a concession.

