Source: MyNewsGH

Galamsey: Why didn’t the NDC solve it if it was that easy – Miracles Dennis Aboagye

Miracles Dennis Aboagye, Director of Communications for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, has criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for blaming the ruling government for the rise of illegal mining (galamsey).

He argued that galamsey activities began under the NDC’s leadership in 2011, questioning why they failed to address the issue during their tenure.

Aboagye accused the NDC of encouraging illegal miners while the current government is actively fighting galamsey.

He stressed that tackling illegal mining requires more than law enforcement, noting that the government is facing challenges due to opposition interference.

