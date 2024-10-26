Galamsey: Wontumi will never go scot-free under President John Mahama

General News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has made it clear that illegal miners will face accountability under an NDC-led government, with Chairman Wontumi, officially known as Bernard Antwi Boasiako, among the top offenders.



According to Gyamfi, Wontumi’s alleged involvement in galamsey has gone unchecked under the New Patriotic Party



“He will never go scot-free under President John Mahama,” Gyamfi stated in an interview on Metro TV's Ghana Tonight.



Gyamfi further criticized the current administration’s supposed efforts to fight galamsey, accusing the NPP of mishandling funds and resources.



“Thieves, they have stolen the drones,” he claimed, suggesting that equipment intended to monitor illegal mining activities was misappropriated. He went on to allege that NPP operatives were hiding excavators from mining sites, deceiving the public into believing the government is actively combatting galamsey.



Reflecting on the NDC’s approach to galamsey when it was last in power, Gyamfi recalled that Wontumi’s activities were effectively halted in 2016.



He asserted that, under a Mahama administration, those engaging in illegal mining would not escape punishment, regardless of their political ties.



“We dealt with Wontumi; he could not continue his illegal mining. He will be the first person we will arrest for illegal mining, quote me anywhere,” Gyamfi declared.



Gyamfi closed by promising that the NDC would address environmental destruction linked to illegal mining activities, particularly in protected areas like the Tano Mire forest reserve. He emphasized that the impact on water bodies and communities would not be overlooked.



“Nobody will be spared,” he reiterated, vowing that under President John Mahama, the NDC would enforce strict accountability for environmental offenders.