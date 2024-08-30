Galamsey activities along Konongo-Accra highway halted by local authorities

Regional News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: 3news

Illegal mining along the Konongo-Accra highway has been halted following heightened media attention.



Residents, while pleased with the immediate action, urge for a long-term solution to prevent the miners' return.



Ibrahim Abubakar's reports revealed severe pollution of the Owerri river and prompted the Asante Akim Central Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to intervene.



Municipal Chief Executive Robert Yaw Kwakye confirmed efforts are underway to reclaim the land and prevent future illegal activities.



Residents call for continued monitoring and protection of the area, stressing that taxpayer funds should not be wasted.