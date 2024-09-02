Galamsey and Cleft Deformities: A growing concern for Ghana’s Health sector

Health News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Dr. Opoku-Ware Ampomah, CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), has drawn attention to a troubling link between illegal mining activities, known as galamsey, and an increase in congenital deformities such as cleft lips and palates.



During a press conference at KBTH’s Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre, Dr. Ampomah urged the public to eliminate the stigma surrounding children with



these conditions and highlighted the potential health risks posed by environmental contamination from galamsey operations, Graphic Online reports.



Dr. Ampomah, who is also the Medical Director of Operation Smile Ghana (OSG), revealed that heavy metals released from illegal mining activities could contaminate water bodies and soil, which in turn may contribute to a rise in cleft deformities.



These congenital conditions, resulting from disruptions early in pregnancy, can cause significant challenges including difficulties with breathing, eating, and speaking.



The medical community is increasingly concerned that the environmental impact of galamsey could exacerbate these issues, making early and effective intervention even more critical.



The press conference was part of OSG’s broader mission to raise awareness about cleft conditions and to reaffirm its commitment to providing free reconstructive surgeries.



Dr. Ampomah stressed the importance of addressing not only the physical aspects of cleft deformities but also the emotional and psychological impacts of societal stigma. He noted that the fear of stigma often drives parents to hide or abandon their children, exacerbating their suffering.



The conference also announced OSG’s upcoming outreach program aimed at reaching more children in need of treatment across Ghana.