Galamsey comment: It looks like GAF is being politically correct – Bonaa on their response to NPP PC

Politics of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: 3news

Security expert Dr. Adam Bonaa criticized the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for being too politically correct in their response to incitements by NPP's parliamentary candidate Ernest Frimpong, who urged illegal miners to attack military officers.



Bonaa expected a more specific and action-oriented response.



GAF cautioned the public against incitements and warned that attacks on soldiers are crimes.



The statement emphasized that soldiers have the right to use necessary force in self-defense, highlighting the severe consequences of such confrontations. Frimpong's comments were made in the presence of the Western Regional Minister and Amenfi East MCE.