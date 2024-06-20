Galamsey fight: Ken Ashigbey decries lack of political commitment

General News of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, convener of the Media Coalition against illegal mining, has expressed frustration over the lack of political commitment to combat galamsey (illegal mining).



He highlighted that 100 hectares of land in the Jomoro district are being destroyed, contributing to a 40% decline in Ghana's cocoa production between 2023 and 2024.



Dr. Ashigbey lamented that cocoa farms are being encroached upon for galamsey activities, causing irreversible damage.



He urged stakeholders, including traditional authorities, to intensify efforts to fight against illegal mining, which is harming ordinary Ghanaians.