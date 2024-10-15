Galamsey fight: Political leaders have set the military up to fail – Ex Military officer

General News of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Jamal Tonzua, former Assistant Director of Legal Services for the Ghana Armed Forces, criticized the involvement of the military in handling the illegal small-scale mining crisis (galamsey), describing it as a failure caused by political manipulation.



He argued that the issue is a governance crisis, lacking political commitment and institutional strength, and requires evidence-based policy interventions rather than military force.



Dr. Tonzua also highlighted similar political interference in the Bawku crisis and urged the military to resist political manipulation, focus on its professionalism, and address internal issues like high attrition rates among officers.