Galamsey fight: The right things will be done with the NDC in power – Dafeamekpor

Politics of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: 3news

South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has criticized the government for neglecting the destruction of forests and water bodies by illegal mining (galamsey), promising that the NDC would offer better solutions if elected.



Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu also criticized President Akufo-Addo for lacking commitment to fighting galamsey, labeling his efforts as mere rhetoric.



Asante Akim North MP Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi highlighted the need for community involvement in combating illegal mining, sharing his success in his constituency.



The discussion also addressed comments by NPP Parliamentary Candidate Ernest Frimpong, who was seen encouraging illegal miners to attack security officers, leading to his arrest and subsequent bail.