Galamsey forces GWCL to slash production by 30% in Central Region

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Central Region has implemented a 30% reduction in water production at the Sekyerehemang Headworks due to the adverse effects of galamsey (illegal mining) activities along the banks of the River Pra.



The water company has cited challenges in water quality, specifically high turbidity levels and discoloration caused by galamsey, leading to increased costs for water treatment.



Eric Seth Atiapah, the Chief Manager of the water distribution company, announced the production cut during efforts to address the impact of galamsey by dredging and desilting the Pra River. While this reduction will affect some communities within the region, GWL is prepared to supplement its supply by sourcing water from the Bremsu Headworks.



Atiapah highlighted the need for sensitization efforts in communities along the riverbanks to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of galamsey activities on water quality. He emphasized the challenges posed by the increased turbidity levels, which necessitate the use of more expensive and potent chemicals for water treatment.



"Galamsey is a national problem, and the government is fighting hard to curb it. We are also doing our best by engaging the communities to get the galamseyers off our intake point," Atiapah stated.