Galamsey is Ghana’s drug trade – Sam George

General News of Monday, 30 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Sam George, the MP for Ningo Prampram, has compared illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana to Colombia’s cocaine trade, highlighting its deep-rooted links to corruption among politicians, chiefs, and security personnel.



He asserts that President Nana Akufo-Addo holds ultimate responsibility for the situation and should act decisively to dismantle these networks.



George’s remarks reflect widespread frustration among Ghanaians who feel the government has failed to curb the menace, which has severely damaged the nation’s water bodies and environment.



He calls for honest discussions and firm actions to address the issue comprehensively.