Galamsey is the cause of high cost of vegetables – GAWU

Source: GNA

The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) has attributed the severe shortage and high prices of vegetables in Ghana to illegal mining activities, or "galamsey," particularly in areas crucial for vegetable cultivation.



GAWU's General Secretary, Mr. Edward Kareweh, highlighted the environmental damage caused by galamsey, including soil erosion, water pollution, and land destruction, making it challenging for farmers to grow crops.



He called for sustainable mining practices and policy changes to address these issues. Kareweh also notes that the high cost of production inputs like land preparation and pesticides further hinders agricultural development.