Galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang comments on arrest of anti-galamsey protestors

General News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: onuaonline.com

Dorcas Sherifa Sulemana, one of 53 protesters arrested during the Democracy Hub protest against illegal mining in September 2024, revealed that she met Aisha Huang, the notorious galamsey kingpin, in prison.



Sulemana shared that while detained at Dansoman police cells, she was starved for three days, contradicting police claims they were fed.



During her transfer to Nsawam Prison, she met Aisha Huang, who expressed surprise that both of them—one promoting galamsey and the other opposing it—were imprisoned.



Legal experts have criticized the harsh treatment of the protesters, calling for more reasonable handling of peaceful demonstrations.