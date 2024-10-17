Galamsey menace: Akufo-Addo always shifts blame – Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

General News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized President Akufo-Addo for his failure to effectively combat illegal mining (galamsey) and his tendency to blame others.



Tamakloe's comments follow Akufo-Addo's claim that the NPP lost mining community seats due to John Mahama's promises of amnesty to illegal miners.



Tamakloe argued that fighting galamsey requires military intervention, not politics.



He suggested deploying full military battalions with clear objectives, stressing that this issue is a national problem that needs urgent attention, possibly even declaring a state of emergency in mining areas.