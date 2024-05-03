Ghana ranks as 4th most stressful country for workers in Sub-Saharan Africa – Gallup Report

General News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

According to Gallup’s 2023 State of the Global Workplace report, Ghana has emerged as the fourth most stressful country for workers in Sub-Saharan Africa.



The survey, which assessed stress levels among workers in the region, revealed that Ghanaian employees grapple with daily stress, positioning the country high on the list of stress-inducing work environments.



Chad claimed the top spot for the highest daily stress experienced by workers, followed by Uganda, Tanzania, and Sierra Leone. Ghana closely trails Sierra Leone as the fourth most stressful country for workers.



Approximately 46% of workers in Sub-Saharan Africa report experiencing daily stress, with similar percentages observed among both male and female workers. Despite the region's recovery from the pandemic's worst effects, employee stress remains alarmingly high.



The survey underscores the urgent need for organizational leaders to address employee stress, as it significantly impacts productivity and performance.



Gallup highlights the pivotal role of employee engagement in stress reduction, noting that it outweighs the influence of work location.



"While the debate over remote, hybrid, or on-site work continues, employee engagement remains paramount in reducing stress levels. The flexibility of remote work offers autonomy and well-being, valued highly by today’s workers," Gallup stated in its survey.



Gallup conducts its surveys by gathering responses from 1,000 individuals in each country or area, utilizing a standard set of core questions translated into major local languages. The data represent the responses of employed adults aged 15 and older.



The report underscores the critical importance of addressing workplace stress and fostering employee engagement to cultivate a healthy and productive workforce across Sub-Saharan Africa.



