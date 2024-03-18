Gambia Transport Service Company lauds Metro Mass Transit innovations

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

The Gambia Transport Service Company (GTSC) has extended commendations to the Board and Management of Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) for their innovative strategies aimed at rejuvenating the struggling state-owned transport entity.



Praising MMTL's adoption of technological advancements, particularly the introduction of the 'Tap n Go' Card, GTSC recognized these reforms as pivotal in addressing critical needs within the transport sector.



Seedy Kanyi, General Manager of GTSC, in a Graphic Online report, expressed admiration for MMTL's progress during a recent visit, highlighting the significant transformation witnessed since 2015. He lauded MMTL's resilience in overcoming challenges and lauded the dedication of its Managing Director, expressing confidence in the company's continued success.



Kanyi further revealed plans to replicate MMTL's technological model within GTSC's operations, recognizing its potential to enhance efficiency and customer experience.



Accompanied by a delegation including Board Chairman Saloum Malang, Head of Traffic Operations Amadou Drammeh, and Corporate Planning Manager Mustapha B. Colley, GTSC embarked on a five-day study tour at MMTL. The primary objective of the tour was to gain insights into MMTL's operations and financial modules, aiming to adapt and implement similar strategies in The Gambia's transport sector.



Saloum Malang, GTSC's Board Chairman, commended MMTL's performance, describing the visit as enriching and timely. He emphasized the importance of continuous improvement to align with MMTL's standards, underscoring the value of cross-border collaboration in advancing transport services and operational efficiency.



Throughout the tour, GTSC's delegation engaged with Ghanaian officials, including Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah and MMTL's leadership team, including Board Chairman Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo and Deputy Managing Directors Richard Yangfo and Richard Nana Osei Bamfo.



The discussions centered on fostering collaboration between Ghana and The Gambia to enhance transport services and facilitate knowledge exchange between the two countries.



Albert Adu Boahen, Managing Director of MMTL, welcomed the GTSC delegation and emphasized the importance of cooperation in improving transport infrastructure and services across borders.



Boahen showcased MMTL's technological advancements and green initiatives, affirming the company's commitment to providing efficient and sustainable transport solutions.



The tour provided GTSC with valuable insights into MMTL's operations and reinforced the potential for future collaborations between Ghana and The Gambia in the transport sector.