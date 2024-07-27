Gambian minister encourages GIMPA graduates to be agents of positive change

General News of Saturday, 27 July 2024

Source: GNA

At the 24th congregation of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), 573 graduates, 432 master’s degree holders, and five PhD recipients were urged to be agents of positive change.



Mr. Baboucarr Bouy, Gambia's Minister of Public Service, emphasized using their knowledge to create innovative solutions.



The ceremony, themed “Strengthening Partnership for Impact,” highlighted Ghana-Gambia cooperation in education and governance.



GIMPA’s Rector, Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, emphasized leveraging partnerships for growth and announced an upcoming student exchange program.



Top graduates, Mr. Ebenezer Asante and Mr. Murphy Kwame Frimpong, expressed gratitude and commitment to societal betterment.