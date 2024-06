General News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: BBC

Hamas proposed changes to a US-backed plan for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.



While US Secretary of State Antony Blinken found some changes reasonable, others were not. Despite Hamas's willingness to negotiate, Israel has yet to agree to a permanent ceasefire.



The US and mediators Qatar and Egypt aim to finalize the deal.



The UN Security Council supports the proposal, increasing diplomatic pressure.