Source: BBC

Gaza's broken water system crippling children with sickness

Eight months of war have left nine-year-old Yunis Jumaa severely malnourished and dehydrated, lying semi-conscious in a hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza.

His mother, Ghanima, explains he was healthy before the conflict. Similarly, five-year-old Tala Ibrahim Muhammad al-Jalat is critically ill from contaminated water and extreme heat.

Gaza's water and sanitation system is heavily damaged, with 67% destroyed, leading to widespread illness. Aid is insufficient, and the UN warns over a million Gazans face severe starvation by mid-July.

The International Criminal Court has accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon, while Israel denies a humanitarian crisis.

