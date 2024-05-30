You are here: HomeNews2024 05 30Article 1944029

General News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

    

Source: BBC

Gaza war could go on for rest of 2024, says Israel PM's aide

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Israel is facing growing international pressure to outline a strategy to end the fighting Israel is facing growing international pressure to outline a strategy to end the fighting

An Israeli official expects the war against Hamas in Gaza to continue for at least another seven months.

Israel’s military has taken control of 75% of the buffer zone along the Gaza-Egypt border and there have been more Israeli air strikes in the southern city of Rafah.

The last hospital in Rafah is barely functional and a "full incursion" by Israeli troops could lead to its closure and a "substantial" number of deaths.

Israel is facing growing international pressure to outline a strategy to end the fighting and a post-war vision for the Palestinian territory.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment