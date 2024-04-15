Gborbu Wulomo's office issues warning over delay in releasing 16-year-old bride

General News of Monday, 15 April 2024

The Gborbu Wulomo's Office has issued a serious warning, cautioning against potential divine repercussions for those obstructing the release of Naa Okromo, the 16-year-old girl wedded to the Gborbu Wulomo as part of pre-Homowo festivities.



Despite assurances from Child Rights International that Naa Okromo would return to her family on Friday, April 12, 2024, facilitated by the Department of Social Welfare, her presence in the community is still awaited.



Tsetse Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, the Nungua Mankralo, in an interview with Citi News said, "Holding on to her and having her under custody, for us, beats our minds with what is being done. Any other thing that will happen that is going to cause some level of issues for the Homowo Festival spiritually, we will put it on whoever is causing it."



"We will inform our ancestors, and we will inform the deities that it is not us but these individuals who have forced us not to perform this particular rite," he added.