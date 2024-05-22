Gborbu Wulomo summons Medikal over land dispute

Regional News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

The Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme State, has summoned Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known in the showbiz industry as Medikal regarding a land purchase.



Medikal is expected to appear on Friday, May 24, to clarify the details of the transaction.



This invitation follows the circulation of a land document on social media, which indicates that Medikal has acquired the land in question.



In a letter dated May, 20, the Office of Gborbu Wulomo has requested that Medikal fetch all relevant documents to verify their land purchase.



The document's emergence coincides with Medikal's social media rants about disagreements with his wife Fella Makafui, particularly concerning their shared residence.



Medikal claims full financial responsibility for the property but included Fella's name for their daughter's benefit. However, Fella disputes this and intends to present her case in court.



The Gborbu Wulomo aims to confirm the authenticity of the couple's alleged land claim through this meeting.





Read the full statement below:





