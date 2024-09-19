You are here: HomeNews2024 09 19Article 1983275

Gen Oppong-Peprah commissions infrastructure projects at Burma Camp

On September 17, 2024, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) of the Ghana Armed Forces, inaugurated several new infrastructure projects at Burma Camp in Accra.

These include a modernized bus-stop with washrooms and a large parking area, a Command Gate Guardroom with facilities and a recreational area, and a 52-room accommodation unit for young soldiers.

Lt Gen Oppong-Peprah also reviewed ongoing projects like housing for Senior Non-Commissioned Officers and the Duala Barracks redevelopment.

Additionally, Dr. John Watson Otumfuo of Mayfair Estates Limited donated sports kits to the GAF volleyball team.

