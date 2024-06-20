You are here: HomeNews2024 06 20Article 1952234

Gender Minister makes passionate appeal for the immediate passage of the Affirmative Action Bill

Gender Minister, Dakoa Newman, has made a passionate appeal for the swift passage of the Affirmative Action Bill, which aims to increase women's representation in decision-making processes.

She highlighted the significant gender disparities in political and corporate leadership, despite women's contributions to national development.

The bill mandated minimum quotas for women's representation, fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

Increased female representation leads to more comprehensive policies, and the Minister urged stakeholders, including MPs and advocacy groups, to support the bill's passage, recognizing its importance for Ghana's development and gender equality.

