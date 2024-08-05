Gender Ministry launches Strategic Plan to empower street-connected children

General News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

Madam Dakoa Newman, the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has launched a five-year Strategic Plan to empower street-connected children and young persons through comprehensive rehabilitation.



The plan focuses on inter-sectorial collaboration and family responsibility to ensure these children enjoy the same rights as all children in Ghana.



The strategy addresses challenges identified in past surveys, including a 2011 study finding 61,492 street-connected children in Accra and subsequent initiatives in 2015 and 2017.



Madam Newman highlighted ongoing efforts and collaborations, thanking partners and urging further support from stakeholders for effective implementation.