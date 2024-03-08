Gender activist files injunction against Speaker and Attorney General over anti-LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Amanda Odoi, a gender activist, has taken legal action by filing an application for an interlocutory injunction against the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.



This move comes in response to the recent passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill by the Parliament, on February 28, 2024. The bill criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, including their promotion, advocacy, and funding. Offenders could face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those involved in promoting and sponsoring such activities may face a jail term of 3 to 5 years.



Dr. Odoi is, however, seeking a restraining order to prevent the Speaker, Attorney General, and the Clerk of Parliament from forwarding the bill to President Akufo-Addo for approval.



See the application for interlocutory injunction below:







