George Opare Addo reveals aspects of NDC Youth Manifesto ahead of Launch on Monday

Politics of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ahead of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth Manifesto launch on August 12, National Youth Organizer George Opare Addo has unveiled key initiatives to support tertiary students and create jobs.



The manifesto proposes covering admission fees through the Students Loan Trust Fund, expanding hostel infrastructure, and establishing a Street Lighting Authority to train youth in street light maintenance.



Additionally, it includes a certification program for artisans and global internet-based job opportunities.



The campaign, highlighted by a “24-hour Economy Walk” in Koforidua, also features skill training programs and support for women entrepreneurs, aiming to challenge the ruling NPP government.