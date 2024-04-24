George Oti Bonsu speaks out against demolition of property amid land dispute with Second Lady's family

General News of Wednesday, 24 April 2024

George Oti Bonsu, a financier of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has spoken out about the demolition of his property in Adjiriganor, Accra, amidst a land dispute involving the family of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.



In a recent press conference held at the site of the demolition, Bonsu expressed his dismay over the destruction of his investment, citing unjust actions taken against him despite court orders.



He attributed the issue to the close ties between the opposing party and influential figures in government, suggesting the misuse of power in the matter.



Despite his attempts to resolve the dispute, including offering the property as a gift and seeking intervention from high-ranking officials, Bonsu claimed his efforts were disregarded.



"This situation is a demonstration of the abuse of power and highlights the vulnerability of individuals when confronted with influential connections," he remarked.



Oti Bonsu, the brother of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, maintained the legitimacy of his land ownership and challenged the opposing party to provide evidence to the contrary.



The demolition incident, initially brought to light through social media by Ken Agyapong's son, has sparked public outcry, with concerns raised about the functioning of the system.



