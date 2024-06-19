George Quaye unhappy with Supreme Court decision upholding FDA ban on celebrity alcohol advert

General News of Wednesday, 19 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

George Quaye, CEO of Image Bureau, has expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the FDA's ban on celebrities endorsing alcoholic beverages.



He believes the FDA's approach is too restrictive and should find a balance that protects children without harming the livelihoods of entertainers.



Quaye argues that celebrities can positively influence children and suggests the FDA collaborate with them to find mutually beneficial solutions.



He calls for a middle ground that allows for responsible endorsements while ensuring child safety.