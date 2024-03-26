German Cooperation, GIZ, commissions boreholes in 24 Districts for World Water Day

Regional News of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

The German Development Cooperation, in collaboration with private sector partners Blue Skies and Kasapreko PLC, has handed over 24 mechanized boreholes to districts in the Eastern and Bono regions.



This initiative is part of the observance of World Water Day, which focuses on the significance of freshwater management.



With 2.2 billion people globally lacking access to safe water, the UN's emphasis on the day is to raise awareness and address the global water crisis. The provision of these boreholes aims to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.



The handover ceremony took place at Oboadaka in the Nsawam Adoagyir Municipality, symbolizing the commissioning of all 24 boreholes. The boreholes are expected to ensure access to clean and safe water for communities in the catchment areas of the private sector partners.



The Team Lead of develoPPP Ghana, Dr. Holger Till, emphasized the vital role water plays in health, food and energy security, improved living standards, and education. He highlighted the importance of equitable water access for prosperity and peace, aligning with the theme of this year's World Water Day, "Leveraging water for peace."



The Marketing Manager of Kasapreko PLC, Linda Aidoo, underscored the project's significance, stating that access to clean water is not just a necessity but a fundamental human right.



The partnership between GIZ and the private sector partners reflects their commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development.