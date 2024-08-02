Get ready for 24-hour Economy - Jane Naana to Companies

Politics of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, has urged manufacturers and traders to prepare for a 24-hour economy if the NDC wins the next election.



Speaking at a durbar in Denkyira Bibianiha, she emphasized that the policy aims to counter economic downturns through tax incentives, job creation, and increased productivity.



Addressing local concerns about joblessness and poverty, Opoku-Agyemang promised enhanced infrastructure and support for small businesses.



She assured voters that the NDC, with its history of development, is poised to restore hope and drive economic growth.