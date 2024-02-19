GhCCI raises concerns over debt portfolio at Ministry of Roads and Highways

General News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GhCCI) has expressed apprehension that the debt portfolio at the Ministry of Roads and Highways could pose a significant challenge for the current sector Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye.



This concern arises amid the government's recent release of GH¢150 million for road maintenance nationwide.



In a statement, the Ministry of Roads and Highways disclosed, "The government has released an amount of GH¢150 million for the engagement and payment to road contractors undertaking pothole patching across the country. The amount is part of the first quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Roads and Highways."



However, on Starr FM's morning show, Mr. Emmanuel A. Cherry, the Chief Executive Officer of GhCCI, expressed dissatisfaction with the allocated amount, deeming it "woefully inadequate."



Discussing the debts accumulated at the Ministry, Mr. Cherry attributed a substantial portion of the financial burden to the leadership style of the former Roads and Highways Minister, Amoako Atta.



He indicated the considerable task ahead for Minister Francis Asenso Boakye, stating, "Honorable Francis Asenso Boakye has a lot of work to do because of the backlog that Amoako Atta left for him. So he needs no honeymoon at all."



Mr. Cherry acknowledged the new minister's commitment and readiness to work with others but highlighted the financial challenge he faces in settling the accumulated debts.



He urged President Akufo-Addo to provide support to Minister Asenso Boakye to prevent the debt portfolio from becoming overwhelming.