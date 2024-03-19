Ghana AIDS Commission promotes HIV testing and awareness to combat stigma

Health News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Derick Oppong-Agyare, Deputy Director of Programmes at the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), emphasized that acquiring HIV is no longer a death sentence due to the availability of medication.



With consistent usage, this medication renders the virus undetectable in the body, making it untransmittable even through unprotected sex.



Oppong-Agyare stressed that HIV is no longer a dire diagnosis and urged Ghanaians not to let misconceptions prevent them from getting tested.



Speaking at a media training workshop on HIV-related human rights, stigma, and discrimination in Accra, Oppong-Agyare highlighted the need for increased testing.



Many individuals are hesitant to get tested due to the misconception that HIV is incurable, he explained. He urged the media to help dispel these myths and encourage people to undergo testing for HIV.



The workshop, organized by GAC in partnership with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), SEND Ghana, and UNAIDS, aimed to educate participants on HIV/AIDS terminologies, epidemiology, achievements, and challenges.



It also addressed the role of the media in reducing stigma and discrimination associated with HIV/AIDS.



Oppong-Agyare also discussed the availability of preventive medications such as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PREP). PEP, taken within three months after unprotected sex with an HIV-positive individual, prevents transmission of the virus.



Similarly, PREP, taken before sexual intercourse with an HIV-positive partner, offers protection against HIV infection.