Source: 3news

Ghana Action Network to join ‘Hands off our hotels’demo

The Ghana Action Network (GAN) will join the "Hands off our Hotels" demonstration on June 18, 2024, protesting the sale of state-owned hotels to Rock City Hotel Limited, owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

Spearheaded by NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the protest challenges President Akufo-Addo’s administration to stop the sale of four SSNIT-managed hotels.

GAN emphasized preventing "state capture" and holding officials accountable.

The demonstration starts at Labadi Beach Hotel and ends at Jubilee House, where a petition will be presented to demand reconsideration of the sale.

