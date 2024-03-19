Ghana Air Force Helicopter crashes in Bonsokrom; 14 rescued

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

A Ghana Air Force helicopter has crashed in Bonsokrom, located within the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region.



Eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News revealed that the helicopter now cordoned off from public access by Air Force personnel, was reportedly carrying 14 individuals, including staff from the Petroleum sector regulators.



The helicopter crashed into a bush near the Bonsokrom community, causing concern among residents.



Despite the alarming nature of the incident, reports indicate that all personnel and crew onboard the aircraft are safe and have been rescued by Air Force personnel.



Details surrounding the flight’s origin and destination remain uncertain. It is unclear whether the helicopter was en route from offshore locations to Takoradi or was travelling from Takoradi to Accra at the time of the crash.