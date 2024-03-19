Ghana Air Force helicopter crash-lands in Bonsokrom; 21 rescued

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: CNR

A Ghana Air Force helicopter has crashed-landed in Bonsokrom, located within the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region.



Eyewitnesses who spoke to Citi News revealed that the helicopter, now cordoned off from public access by Air Force personnel, was reportedly carrying 21 individuals, including staff from the Petroleum sector regulators.



The helicopter crashed-landed into a bush near the Bonsokrom community, causing concern among residents.



Despite the alarming nature of the incident, reports indicate that all personnel and crew onboard the aircraft are safe and have been rescued by Air Force personnel.



One of the eyewitnesses, who is also the Assemblyman for Bonsokrom, Thomas Dadzie told Citi News that they all rushed to the scene after observing the situation and succeeded in rescuing some of the crew.



He said they rushed them to the hospital before the Air Force rescue team arrived.



Thomas Dadzie was, however, unsure if the helicopter was coming from offshore to Takoradi or from Takoradi to Accra.