Ghana Air Force officer collapses and dies during 67th Independence Day parade

General News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A tragic incident unfolded during the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua, Eastern Region, as a military officer from the Ghana Air Force collapsed and was later confirmed dead on Wednesday.



While participating in the parade, the officer, along with 66 others, collapsed, prompting immediate medical attention from stationed doctors on-site.



Subsequently, eight individuals were transported to the Eastern Regional Hospital for further treatment.



According to Citi News, both the Eastern Regional Hospital and the Regional Ambulance Service have confirmed that the military officer’s health deteriorated, leading to his untimely demise.



Expressing deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident, the Local Organizing Committee is actively working to inform the military high command about this tragic loss.