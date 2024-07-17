Ghana Airports Company attributes check-in disruption at KIA to excavation work

General News of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has clarified that Tuesday’s disruption in check-in systems at Kotoka International Airport was due to ongoing excavation work and not erratic power supply.



According to GACL, the check-in systems at Terminal 3 experienced a disruption at around 7:51 PM on July 16, 2024, lasting about an hour, leading to delays in passenger processing and



Read full articleairline turnaround times.



GACL's statement revealed the cause was a fibre optic system failure due to excavation by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) along the fibre path of Telecel Ghana Limited between Cantonments and Teshie Nungua.



"Contrary to some speculations, the disruption was not related to a power outage (dumsor)," GACL stated.



Passengers were promptly informed, and the situation was managed using backup internet services, allowing flights to depart.



GACL extended apologies to affected passengers and reassured them of their commitment to seamless operations at all GACL-operated airports.