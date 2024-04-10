Ghana Airports interdicts staff involved in alleged cocaine smuggling scandal at KIA

General News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has initiated disciplinary measures by interdicting all staff allegedly involved in the recent cocaine smuggling incident at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



The scandal came to light following the arrest of an individual with a significant quantity of illegal drugs at Brussels Airport in Belgium. Reports indicate that the cocaine was smuggled through KIA aboard a Moroccan national carrier, Royal Air Maroc, allegedly facilitated by a GACL staff member on March 23, 2024.



Proeger Delgey Bianca, a Dutch national, was apprehended at Brussels Airport with 8.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, reportedly transported through KIA on the mentioned date.



In a statement released on April 10, GACL confirmed the launch of investigations and announced the interdiction of implicated staff members.



"Management notes that investigations by relevant authorities into the alleged smuggling of 8.5 kilograms of substance suspected to be cocaine through Kotoka International Airport on March 23, 2024, are ongoing.



"The Board and Management, in line with GACL’s internal administrative processes, has taken swift measures to interdict all GACL staff relevant to the investigation," the statement indicated.



The management of GACL reiterated their warning to employees regarding assisting passengers at the airport.