Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition calls for modernization of political party financing laws

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mrs. Beauty Emefa Nartey, the Executive Secretary of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), has highlighted the inadequacies of Ghana's political party laws, particularly the Political Party Act 2005, stating that they do not meet contemporary standards for political party financing.



Addressing journalists at a media capacity-building workshop in Accra, Mrs. Nartey emphasised that the existing law lacks transparency in identifying political party financiers, urging the need for a more transparent and accountable system.



The workshop, organised by the coalition, aimed to enhance journalists' understanding of the connection between political party financing and serious organised crime, as indicated by research from the Centre for Democratic Governance.



Mrs. Nartey expressed concern about the correlation between political party financing and issues like illegal mining (galamsey), emphasising the role of journalists in uncovering links between financiers, illegal activities, and political parties.



She proposed amendments to the current political party laws, suggesting that candidates, including presidents and parliamentary candidates, should be mandated to present audited records of donations received and disclose the identities of their financiers.



According to Mrs. Nartey, the existing requirement for political parties to submit audited accounts to the Electoral Commission is insufficient, as financiers often prefer direct funding to candidates, raising concerns about potential financial gain or criminal intent.



The capacity-building program featured state institutions specialising in investigating and prosecuting corruption and organised crime, including the Economic and Organised Crime, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, and the Media Foundation for West Africa.



Journalists from both public and private media attended the workshop to gain insights into organised crime, corruption-related offenses during elections, and the necessary reforms needed in political party financing laws.