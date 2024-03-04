Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition urges government to audit political party finances

Politics of Monday, 4 March 2024

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has urged the government to conduct thorough audits of the financial accounts of political parties operating within the country.



This call stems from the coalition's belief that stringent monitoring of party finances is essential in curbing corruption and preventing the commercialization of Ghanaian politics.



Speaking on behalf of GACC, Executive Secretary Beauty Emefa Narteh emphasized the necessity of external oversight in scrutinizing political party accounts.



She highlighted concerns regarding the current practice, where parties are allowed to self-audit and submit reports to the Electoral Commission, which, according to GACC, undermines efforts to uphold Ghana's sovereignty and combat illicit financial activities outlined in Ghana’s Political Parties Act, 2000 (ACT 574).



Narteh pointed out that the provision in the Political Parties Act aims to ensure transparency in party funding and prevent external entities from exerting undue influence on Ghana's political landscape. However, she expressed skepticism about politicians' ability to accurately report their financial activities to the state.



In light of recent instances of vote buying and the commercialization of politics, Narteh suggested that political parties take responsibility for funding delegates during elections.



This approach, she argued, would prevent wealthy candidates from purchasing electoral support and encourage individuals from diverse financial backgrounds to participate in political processes.



Narteh made these remarks during a regional media engagement organized by GACC in collaboration with the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP).



The event, which aimed to explore the impact of Serious Organised Crime (SOC) on electoral integrity, was supported by funding from the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).