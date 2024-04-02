Ghana Armed Forces and GTEC collaborate on establishment of National Defence University

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) is optimistic that the establishment of a National Defence University will not only enhance Ghana's security services but also address security concerns in the sub-region by providing training for security personnel.



Following a meeting with the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt General Thomas Oppong Peprah, at the GTEC offices, the Director-General, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor, highlighted the potential of the university to benefit other countries in the sub-region.



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the GTEC are working together to establish the National Defence University in Ghana. Lt Gen. Peprah and a delegation visited the GTEC headquarters in Accra to discuss higher education matters within the GAF and strengthen the relationship between the two institutions.



Prof. Jinapor assured that the GTEC would strive to ensure the university is operational under Lt Gen. Peprah's tenure, noting similar institutions in countries like Uganda, Nigeria, Kenya, and the US.



Prof. Jinapor emphasized the university's importance, especially given the security challenges in the sub-region. He hoped that other paramilitary institutions would utilize the university instead of establishing their own, emphasizing its role in national security rather than being solely for the Ghana Armed Forces.



However, he cautioned against deviating from the university's mandated courses and domain.



Lt Gen. Peprah expressed his commitment to continuing the collaboration between the GAF and the GTEC, seeking the commission's assistance. He visited the GTEC to express gratitude for their support and congratulatory messages upon his appointment as the new CDS.